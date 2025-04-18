Kuwaiti Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- April 18, 2025

Kuwait City/Karachi – April 18, 2025 – The Kuwaiti dinar (KWD) edged higher against the Pakistani rupee (PKR) in today’s trading, exchanging at 915.11 PKR compared to 914.57 PKR the previous day.

The marginal increase reflects ongoing fluctuations in currency markets influenced by global economic trends and domestic factors in both countries.

How the Kuwaiti Dinar’s Value is Determined

The Kuwaiti dinar, one of the world’s strongest currencies, is pegged to a weighted currency basket rather than the US dollar alone, giving it stability. Its value against the Pakistani rupee depends on:

Pakistan’s economic health – Inflation, foreign reserves, and trade deficits weaken the PKR.

– Inflation, foreign reserves, and trade deficits weaken the PKR. Oil prices – As a major oil exporter, Kuwait benefits from high crude prices, strengthening the dinar.

– As a major oil exporter, Kuwait benefits from high crude prices, strengthening the dinar. Remittance flows – Pakistani expatriates sending money home influence demand for the dinar.

Impact on Pakistani Expats and Trade

For the 300,000+ Pakistani workers in Kuwait, a stronger dinar means:

✔ Higher remittance value – Families in Pakistan get more rupees for each dinar sent.

✔ Increased purchasing power – Expats can save more when converting earnings to PKR.

However, for Pakistani importers, a weaker rupee makes Kuwaiti goods (like oil and machinery) more expensive. Conversely, Pakistani exports to Kuwait become slightly cheaper, though the trade balance remains in Kuwait’s favor.

