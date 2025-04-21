web analytics
Kuwaiti Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- April 21, 2025

Kuwait City/Karachi – April 21, 2025 – In today’s trading session, the Kuwaiti dinar (KWD) held steady against the Pakistani rupee (PKR), with an exchange rate of 915.11 PKR.

This minor increase reflects the continuous shifts in currency markets, influenced by both global economic factors and internal elements within each country.

Assessing the Value of the Kuwaiti Dinar

The Kuwaiti dinar is known to be one of the strongest currencies globally and is pegged to a varied currency basket rather than solely reliant on the US dollar, which offers it a degree of stability. The exchange rate with the Pakistani rupee is swayed by:

The economic situation in Pakistan – Factors such as inflation, foreign reserve levels, and trade deficits play a role in the depreciation of the PKR.

Crude oil prices – As a major oil exporter, Kuwait benefits from high oil prices, which enhances the value of the dinar.

Remittance flows – Financial support from Pakistani expatriates sending money home influences the demand for the dinar.

Impact on Pakistani Expatriates and Trade

For the over 300,000 Pakistani workers in Kuwait, a stronger dinar means:

Increased value of remittances – Families back in Pakistan receive a greater amount of rupees for each Kuwaiti Dinar sent.

Improved purchasing power – Expatriates can save more money when converting their earnings into PKR.

On the other hand, for Pakistani importers, a weaker rupee results in elevated costs for Kuwaiti goods (like oil and machinery.

Overview of the Currencies

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD): The highest-valued currency worldwide, supported by Kuwait’s oil-driven wealth and robust economy.

Pakistani Rupee (PKR): A freely floating currency that is affected by inflation, political stability, and pressures from external debt.

DOLLAR AND OTHER CURRENCY RATES TODAY IN PAKISTAN

