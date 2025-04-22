Kuwaiti Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- April 22, 2025

Kuwait City/Karachi – April 22, 2025 – The Kuwaiti dinar (KWD) remained stable against the Pakistani rupee (PKR) at 915.11 PKR in today’s trading session.

1 Kuwaiti Dinar= 915.11 Pakistani Rupees

This stability reflects ongoing fluctuations in currency markets, driven by global economic trends and domestic factors. The Kuwaiti dinar’s strength is attributed to its peg to a diverse currency basket, insulating it from sole reliance on the US dollar. The exchange rate is influenced by:

Pakistan’s economic conditions, including inflation and foreign reserves

Crude oil prices, which benefit Kuwait as a major exporter

Remittances from Pakistani expatriates in Kuwait

For the 300,000+ Pakistani workers in Kuwait, a strong dinar means:

Higher remittance values for families back home

Increased purchasing power when converting earnings to PKR

However, Pakistani importers face higher costs for Kuwaiti goods due to the weaker rupee.

Currency Overview