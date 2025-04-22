Kuwaiti Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- April 22, 2025

Kuwait City/Karachi – April 22, 2025 – The Kuwaiti dinar (KWD) remained stable against the Pakistani rupee (PKR) at 915.11 PKR in today’s trading session.
1 Kuwaiti Dinar= 915.11 Pakistani Rupees
This stability reflects ongoing fluctuations in currency markets, driven by global economic trends and domestic factors. The Kuwaiti dinar’s strength is attributed to its peg to a diverse currency basket, insulating it from sole reliance on the US dollar. The exchange rate is influenced by:
- Pakistan’s economic conditions, including inflation and foreign reserves
- Crude oil prices, which benefit Kuwait as a major exporter
- Remittances from Pakistani expatriates in Kuwait
For the 300,000+ Pakistani workers in Kuwait, a strong dinar means:
- Higher remittance values for families back home
- Increased purchasing power when converting earnings to PKR
However, Pakistani importers face higher costs for Kuwaiti goods due to the weaker rupee.
Currency Overview
- Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD): The world’s highest-valued currency, backed by Kuwait’s oil wealth and stable economy
- Pakistani Rupee (PKR): A freely floating currency vulnerable to inflation, political instability, and external debt pressures