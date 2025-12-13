KWD to PKR: Kuwaiti Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate – Dec 13, 2025

Karachi/Kuwait City – The Kuwaiti Dinar eased slightly today, closing at 913.59 Pakistani Rupee in the open market, down from 914.23 PKR on December 6 and continuing the gradual retreat from November’s 913.77 PKR low.

This keeps the KWD well below its 2025 summer high of 926.79 PKR, after earlier gains from 919.67 PKR (June 10) through 922.06 PKR (June 13) and 925.45 PKR (June 18). The minor dip highlights ongoing crude oil softness against the Pakistani Rupee’s steady support from expanding reserves.

Oil remains the dominant force for the KWD. Brent crude traded near **$63–64 per barrel** range this week, weighed down by ample global supply and muted demand growth forecasts. As a core OPEC+ producer with output around 2.7 million bpd, Kuwait sees direct impact on export income whenever prices linger in the low $60s, limiting upside for the basket-pegged Dinar despite solid sovereign reserves exceeding $40 billion.

The Pakistani Rupee, meanwhile, holds firm thanks to consistent reserve accumulation. Total liquid foreign reserves stand comfortably above $23 billion, with State Bank holdings steady near $14.55 billion, underpinned by strong worker remittances (on track for $36+ billion in FY2025) and timely IMF disbursements under the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility. Inflation cooled marginally to around 6.1% in November, offering the SBP room to maintain external stability amid a $26.6 billion trade deficit.

Real-world impact

– Remittances: Sending 1,000 KWD home now yields 913,590 PKR — roughly 640 PKR less than last week but still over 12,260 PKR more than November 2024’s 901.33 PKR, providing continued support for households despite inflation bite.

– Imports: The softer KWD helps contain costs for Kuwaiti crude and products, easing pressure on Pakistan’s domestic fuel prices.

– Exporters: Firmer PKR marginally reduces appeal of textiles and rice in Kuwaiti markets.

Quick currency profiles

– KWD (1961) – World’s highest-valued currency, basket-pegged, heavily backed by oil wealth, symbolized KD or د.ك.

– PKR (1947) – Managed float, ₨ symbol, gaining strength from IMF reforms and reserve growth.

Persistent sub-$65 Brent projections into 2026 and Pakistan’s upward reserve trajectory suggest the KWD to PKR rate may hover or drift lower near term. Remittance recipients and petroleum importers will monitor crude inventories and SBP weekly figures closely for direction.