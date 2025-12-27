KWD to PKR: Kuwaiti Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate – Dec 27, 2025

Karachi/Kuwait City – The Kuwaiti Dinar weakened again today, reaching 911.72 Pakistani Rupee in the open market, down from 912.49 PKR on December 20 and 913.59 PKR on December 13.

This continues the downward drift from the 2025 summer peak of 926.79 PKR, after mid-year advances from 919.67 PKR (June 10) to 922.06 PKR (June 13) and 925.45 PKR (June 18). The fresh decline reflects prolonged crude oil weakness against the Pakistani Rupee’s firm footing from accumulating reserves.

Oil prices stay the key influence on the Kuwaiti Dinar. Brent crude remained stuck in the low $63–64 per barrel band this week, burdened by plentiful global inventories and cautious demand projections. As a leading OPEC+ supplier producing around 2.7 million barrels daily, Kuwait faces trimmed export earnings in this price environment, restricting rebound potential for the basket-pegged Dinar despite reserves surpassing $40 billion.

The Pakistani Rupee holds steady, buoyed by ongoing reserve buildup. Total liquid foreign reserves exceed $23 billion, with State Bank holdings near $14.55 billion, driven by healthy worker remittances (projected above $36 billion for FY2025) and consistent IMF support through the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility. Inflation hovered around 6.1% in recent months, allowing the SBP to safeguard external stability amid a $26.6 billion trade deficit.

Real-world impact

– Remittances: Sending 1,000 KWD home now delivers 911,720 PAKISTANI RUPEE — approximately 770 PKR less than last week but still about 10,390 PKR above November 2024’s 901.33 PKR, offering ongoing relief for households despite inflation effects.

– Imports: The softer KWD restrains costs for Kuwaiti crude and petroleum products, supporting moderation in Pakistan’s domestic fuel pricing.

– Exporters: A stronger PKR slightly diminishes competitiveness of textiles and rice in Kuwaiti markets.

Quick currency profiles

– Kuwaiti Dinar (1961) – World’s highest-valued currency, basket-pegged, firmly rooted in oil income, symbolized KD or د.ك.

– PKR (1947) – Managed float, ₨ symbol, reinforced by IMF reforms and reserve expansion.

Forecasts pointing to Brent below $65 into 2026 and Pakistan’s persistent reserve growth suggest the KWD to PKR rate may linger or soften further in the short term. Remittance families and petroleum importers will track crude developments and SBP reports for upcoming shifts.