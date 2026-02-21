KWD to PKR: Kuwaiti Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate – Feb 21, 2026

Karachi/Kuwait City – The Kuwaiti Dinar ticked up a little today, reaching 911.55 Pakistani Rupee in the open market. That’s a small improvement over last week’s 910.36 PKR but still leaves the rate noticeably below the brief 919.69 PKR spike we saw at the end of January.

The back-and-forth movement continues, keeping the pair well under the 2025 summer high of 926.79 PKR and after those earlier mid-year increases from 919.67 PKR (June 10) → 922.06 PKR (June 13) → 925.45 PKR (June 18).

Oil remains the biggest influence. Brent crude has been oscillating in the $63–65 per barrel area for weeks now, with occasional small recoveries but nothing strong enough to give the KWD a sustained lift. Kuwait, producing around 2.7 million barrels daily as part of OPEC+, sees export income fluctuate with every price wiggle. The basket peg and reserves well above $40 billion offer a reliable base, but they don’t create upward momentum when crude stays this range-bound.

The Pakistani Rupee continues to hold its own. Total liquid foreign reserves stay comfortably north of $23 billion, State Bank holdings remain steady near $14.55 billion, and remittances are still coming in robustly (on track for well over $36 billion this fiscal year). IMF support under the $7 billion program keeps arriving on schedule. Inflation has hovered around 6.1% in recent months, which gives the SBP decent flexibility to manage the external side despite the familiar $26–27 billion trade deficit.

Real-world impact

Remittances: 1,000 KWD sent home from Kuwait now converts to 911,550 PKR — roughly 1,190 PKR more than last week and about 10,220 PKR higher than the 901.33 PKR we saw back in late November 2024. That difference still goes a long way for families paying school fees, medical bills, rent or daily groceries.

The modest KWD recovery makes Kuwaiti crude and petroleum products a touch more expensive to bring into Pakistan, though nothing dramatic compared with mid-2025 levels.

Exporters: Pakistani textiles, rice and other goods lose a small amount of price edge in Kuwait when the PKR firms up against the Dinar.

Quick currency profiles

KWD (1961) – World’s most valuable currency unit, basket-pegged and driven almost entirely by oil revenues; symbol KD or د.ك.

PKR (1947) – Managed float under the State Bank, symbol ₨, supported by steady reserve growth and IMF-backed reforms.

With Brent forecasts still pointing to averages below $65 through much of 2026 and Pakistan’s reserves continuing to look solid, the KWD to PKR rate is likely to stay in this fairly narrow, choppy range for the foreseeable future — occasional small bounces like today, followed by pullbacks when oil softens. Remittance families and petroleum importers will keep watching crude price action and the weekly SBP reserve updates for the next hint of direction.