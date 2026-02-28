Kuwaiti Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today– Feb 28, 2026

Karachi/Kuwait City – The Kuwaiti Dinar eased slightly today, trading at 911.32 Pakistani Rupee in the open market. That’s a modest pullback from 911.55 PKR last week and keeps the rate in the same narrow zone we’ve seen for most of February — still comfortably below the 919.69 PKR high touched at the end of January and a long way from the 2025 summer peak of 926.79 PKR.

The earlier mid-year climb (919.67 PKR on June 10 → 922.06 PKR on June 13 → 925.45 PKR on June 18) feels like a distant memory now.

Crude oil continues to set the tone. Brent has been stuck in a $63–65 per barrel trading range for what feels like forever, with small ups and downs but no real conviction either way. For Kuwait — producing roughly 2.7 million barrels a day as an OPEC+ core member — this prolonged sideways action keeps export revenues under steady pressure. The basket peg and reserves well above $40 billion give the Dinar a firm floor, but they don’t generate fresh strength when oil refuses to break higher.

The Pakistani Rupee remains fairly resilient in this environment. Total liquid foreign reserves stay well north of $23 billion, State Bank holdings are holding steady around $14.55 billion, and remittances continue to arrive at a healthy clip (still comfortably on track for more than $36 billion this fiscal year). The ongoing IMF support through the $7 billion program provides additional stability. Inflation has hovered in the 6.1% area recently, which leaves the SBP with reasonable room to manage the external account despite the usual $26–27 billion trade deficit.

Real-world impact

Remittances: 1,000 KWD sent home from Kuwait now brings 911,320 PKR — about 230 PKR less than last week, but still roughly 9,990 PKR more than the 901.33 PKR level we saw back in late November 2024. That net difference continues to help families with rent, school fees, medical expenses and daily living costs.

— about 230 PKR less than last week, but still roughly 9,990 PKR more than the 901.33 PKR level we saw back in late November 2024. That net difference continues to help families with rent, school fees, medical expenses and daily living costs. Imports: The slightly softer Dinar keeps Kuwaiti crude and petroleum products a bit more affordable for Pakistan, offering some relief at the pump.

Exporters: Pakistani textiles, rice and similar goods lose a tiny bit of price competitiveness in Kuwait when the PKR edges firmer against the Dinar.

Quick currency profiles

KWD (1961) – World’s most valuable currency unit, basket-pegged and driven overwhelmingly by oil revenues; symbol KD or د.ك.

– World’s most valuable currency unit, basket-pegged and driven overwhelmingly by oil revenues; symbol KD or د.ك. PKR (1947) – Managed float overseen by the State Bank, symbol ₨, supported by steady reserve accumulation and IMF-backed reforms.

Outlook With Brent forecasts still calling for averages below $65 through much of 2026 and Pakistan’s reserves looking set to keep growing, the KWD to PKR rate seems likely to stay in this relatively tight, sideways-to-soft range for the time being. Occasional small moves like today’s dip are probably the norm until something bigger happens in crude markets. Remittance senders and petroleum importers will keep watching oil price action and the weekly SBP reserve numbers for the next clue.