KWD to PKR: Kuwaiti Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate – Jan 17, 2026

Karachi/Kuwait City – The Kuwaiti Dinar eased for another session on Friday, ending at 908.82 PKR in street-level trade, down from 910.57 PKR seven days earlier and drifting further from last summer’s peak of 926.79 PKR.

The move completes the unwind of the June 2025 rally that lifted the cross from 919.67 PKR (10 Jun) to 925.45 PKR (18 Jun).

Oil remains the dominant drag. Brent has spent weeks stuck in the $60–65/bbl corridor, offering little relief to Kuwait, which ships about 2.7 mb/d under the OPEC+ quota. Fewer petro-dollars translate into reduced upside for the basket-linked Dinar even though the country’s sovereign stash stays north of $40 bn.

Across the border, the Pakistani Rupee is trading steady. FX reserves are comfortably above $23 bn, with the central bank holding roughly $14.55 bn; remittances are on track to top $36 bn this fiscal year, and the latest IMF tranche under the $7 bn Extended Fund Facility keeps the external buffer intact. Headline inflation has cooled to ~6.1%, giving the SBP room to safeguard stability despite a $26–27 bn trade gap.

Real-world impact

– Remittances: 1,000 KWD now fetches 908,820 PKR, roughly 1,750 PKR below last week yet still 7,490 PKR better than the 901.33 PKR printed in late-November 2024—enough to cover a month’s rent or school fees for many households.

– Imports: A weaker Dinar trims the landed cost of Kuwaiti crude and refined fuels, cushioning local pump prices.

– Exporters: Pakistani textiles and rice become marginally dearer for Kuwaiti buyers as the PKR firms.

Quick currency profiles

– Kuwaiti Dinar (1961) – Planet’s priciest unit, basket-pegged, hydrocarbon-fed; ticker KD or د.ك.

– Pakistani Rupee (1947) – Managed float overseen by the State Bank; symbol ₨, underpinned by IMF reforms and rising reserves.

Outlook

With Brent projected to stay sub-$65 through H1-2026 and Pakistan’s reserve pile expected to keep growing, KWD/PKR looks biased to soften further. Watch weekly SBP reserve prints and any oil-price breakout for the next cue.