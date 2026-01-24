KWD to PKR: Kuwaiti Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate – Jan 24, 2026

Karachi/Kuwait City – The Kuwaiti Dinar bounced back noticeably today, closing at 919.69 Pakistani Rupee in the open market.

That’s a solid recovery from 908.82 PKR last week and puts the rate back above the 910 mark for the first time in several weeks. We’re still below the 2025 summer peak of 926.79 PKR, but the move reverses much of the recent downward pressure after earlier gains that took the rate from 919.67 PKR (June 10) through 922.06 PKR (June 13) and 925.45 PKR (June 18).

What’s behind the uptick? Crude oil seems to have found a bit of footing. Brent has climbed back toward the $65–66 per barrel area this week, supported by colder weather forecasts in parts of the northern hemisphere and some supply concerns in the Middle East.

For Kuwait, pumping around 2.7 million barrels daily as a key OPEC+ member, even a modest price lift helps export revenues and gives the basket-pegged Dinar a welcome push, despite reserves staying comfortably above $40 billion.

The Pakistani Rupee, while still strong overall, gave back a little ground today. Total liquid foreign reserves remain well above $23 billion, State Bank holdings are steady near $14.55 billion, and remittances continue flowing robustly (still on course for over $36 billion this fiscal year). The latest IMF support under the $7 billion program is also helping. Inflation has stayed manageable around 6.1% in recent months, but the Dinar’s rebound today shows how sensitive the pair can be to oil price swings.

Real-world impact

– Remittances: Sending 1,000 KWD home from Kuwait now brings **919,690 PKR** — about 10,870 PKR more than last week’s low and roughly 18,360 PKR higher than late November 2024’s 901.33 PKR. That extra boost is a real relief for families covering rent, school fees, medical bills and groceries.

– Imports: The stronger KWD makes Kuwaiti crude and petroleum products a bit more expensive to import into Pakistan, which could add slight upward pressure on domestic fuel prices.

– Exporters: Pakistani textiles, rice and similar goods lose a small edge in Kuwait when the PKR weakens against the Dinar.

Kuwaiti Dinar and Pakistani Rupee- An Introduction

– KWD (1961) – World’s most valuable currency unit, basket-pegged and driven primarily by oil wealth; symbol KD or د.ك.

– PKR (1947) – Managed float overseen by the State Bank, symbol ₨, supported by IMF reforms and steady reserve growth.

Outlook

If Brent can hold above $65–66 and build on this momentum, the KWD to PKR rate could test 920+ again in the coming weeks. On the other hand, any fresh pullback in crude would likely send the Dinar sliding once more. Remittance senders and petroleum importers will be watching oil inventories, OPEC+ statements and the weekly SBP reserve figures very closely.