KWD to PKR: Kuwaiti Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate – Jan 3, 2026

Karachi/Kuwait City – The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) slipped a bit more today, hitting 911.24 Pakistani Rupee in the open market. That’s down from 911.72 PKR last week and keeps the gradual slide going after the 912.49 PKR mark on December 20.

We’re now quite a way off the summer 2025 high of 926.79 PKR, even though the Dinar had climbed nicely earlier in the year—from 919.67 PKR on June 10 up to 922.06 PKR (June 13) and 925.45 PKR (June 18).

The main culprit is still the stubborn softness in crude oil prices. Brent has been stuck in that low-$60s range for weeks, with little sign of a strong breakout. For Kuwait, a big OPEC+ player pumping around 2.7 million barrels a day, every extended dip in oil translates directly into lower export dollars, which quietly weighs on the basket-pegged Dinar—no matter how solid those $40+ billion reserves look on paper.

The Pakistani Rupee is hanging tough, thanks to steadily growing foreign exchange reserves. Total liquid reserves are comfortably past $23 billion, and the State Bank’s own holdings remain around $14.55 billion. Strong inflows from worker remittances—still on pace for well over $36 billion this fiscal year—plus regular IMF support under the $7 billion program are giving the SBP plenty of breathing room. Inflation has eased a touch to about 6.1% lately, helping keep the external side stable even with the usual $26–27 billion trade gap.

Real-world impact

– Remittances: If you’re sending 1,000 KWD home from Kuwait, you’ll get **911,240 PKR** right now—roughly 480 PKR less than last week, but still around 9,910 PKR more than the 901.33 PKR it fetched back in late November 2024. That’s meaningful help for families covering daily costs, school fees, or medical bills.

– Imports: The slightly weaker KWD keeps Kuwaiti oil and fuel imports a little cheaper for Pakistan, which is welcome relief at the pumps.

– Exporters: Textiles, rice, and other Pakistani goods heading to Kuwait feel a tiny bit less competitive with the stronger Rupee.

Quick currency profiles

– KWD (1961) – Still the world’s most valuable currency unit, basket-pegged and powered almost entirely by oil wealth; symbol KD or د.ك.

– PKR (1947) – Managed float under the State Bank, symbol ₨, getting a real lift from IMF reforms and healthy reserve growth.

Outlook

As long as Brent stays pinned below $65—and most forecasts say it will through much of 2026—with Pakistan’s reserves continuing to climb, the KWD to PKR pair looks set to drift sideways or ease a touch lower in the coming weeks. Families relying on Gulf remittances and anyone importing petroleum will be keeping one eye on crude prices and the other on the weekly SBP numbers.