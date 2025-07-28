Kuwaiti Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- July 28, 2025

Karachi/ Kuwait City, July 28, 2025 – The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) remains stable at 936.08 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today at 6:19 PM PST, holding steady from July 25 but up from 933.80 PKR on July 23.

This plateau follows a strong upward trajectory through June and July, with the KWD climbing from 919.67 PKR on June 10 to 922.06 PKR on June 13, 925.45 PKR on June 18, 926.79 PKR on June 24, 928.22 PKR on June 25, 928.32 PKR on June 26, 928.56 PKR on June 27, 930.44 PKR on July 9, 931.78 PKR on July 10, 932.18 PKR on July 11, and peaking at 938.23 PKR on July 22. Over the past 48 days, the dinar has gained approximately 16.41 PKR (1.78%), underscoring its robust performance.

What’s Behind the Stability?

The KWD's steady value is anchored by Kuwait's oil-driven economy, supported by consistent global oil demand and substantial foreign reserves. These factors maintain the dinar's position as one of the world's strongest currencies. Meanwhile, the Pakistani Rupee faces ongoing pressures from inflation and trade imbalances, limiting its ability to compete with the KWD. Today's unchanged rate suggests a moment of market equilibrium after recent gains.

Impact on Trade and Remittances

For Pakistani expatriates in Kuwait, the dinar’s high value means their remittances convert to more PKR, boosting household budgets for essentials like education and healthcare. Conversely, Pakistani businesses importing from Kuwait face sustained high costs, potentially increasing consumer prices. Kuwaiti investors benefit from the dinar’s strength, enhancing their purchasing power in Pakistan and possibly driving cross-border investments. This stability keeps the KWD-PKR exchange rate a focal point for economic stakeholders.

About KWD and PKR

The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD), Kuwait’s official currency, is a global powerhouse, fueled by oil wealth and prudent fiscal policies. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, powers Pakistan’s economy but often struggles against stronger currencies like the KWD due to inflationary pressures and external debt.

