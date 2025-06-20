Kuwaiti Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today-June 20, 2025

Karachi/Kuwait City June 20, 2025: The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) continues its upward trajectory against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), reaching 926.63 PKR in open market trading today. This marks a steady rise from 925.45 PKR on June 18, 922.06 PKR on June 13, and 919.67 PKR on June 10, reflecting a 0.76% increase over the past ten days. The consistent strength of the Dinar underscores Kuwait’s robust economic fundamentals in the foreign exchange market.

1 KWD= 926.63 PKR

The appreciation of the Kuwaiti Dinar is primarily driven by Kuwait’s stable oil exports and substantial foreign exchange reserves, which bolster its currency’s value. In contrast, the Pakistani Rupee faces ongoing pressure from domestic challenges, including inflation and a persistent trade deficit. These factors have contributed to the Dinar’s relative strength, making it one of the highest-valued currencies globally.

Economic Impacts

The rising KWD-PKR exchange rate has significant implications for both nations. For Kuwaiti investors and consumers, a stronger Dinar enhances purchasing power in Pakistan, potentially increasing demand for Pakistani goods and services. However, this trend raises the cost of Kuwaiti imports, such as petroleum derivatives, for Pakistani businesses, which could strain sectors reliant on these products.

For Pakistan’s large expatriate community in Kuwait, the stronger Dinar is a financial boon. Remittances sent back to Pakistan are now worth more in PKR, providing greater support to families and contributing to Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves. In 2024, Pakistan received over $30 billion in remittances, with a significant portion originating from Gulf countries like Kuwait. This trend is expected to continue, offering a buffer against Pakistan’s economic challenges.

Market analysts suggest that the Dinar’s stability will likely persist unless global oil prices or Pakistan’s economic policies undergo significant shifts. “The Kuwaiti Dinar’s strength is a reflection of Kuwait’s economic resilience,” said a currency analyst at the Central Bank of Kuwait. “Pakistan’s efforts to stabilize its economy will be critical in managing the Rupee’s performance against major currencies like the Dinar.”

About the Currencies

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD): The Kuwaiti Dinar, introduced in 1961, is the official currency of Kuwait, issued by the Central Bank of Kuwait. Subdivided into 1,000 fils, it replaced the Gulf Rupee and has since become one of the world’s strongest currencies, driven by Kuwait’s oil-driven economy and substantial foreign reserves. As of 2021, one KWD was equivalent to approximately 3.32 USD, reflecting its high value in global markets.

Pakistani Rupee (PKR): The Pakistani Rupee, the official currency of Pakistan, is issued by the State Bank of Pakistan and subdivided into 100 paisas. Introduced in 1948, it replaced the British Indian Rupee following Pakistan’s independence. The Rupee’s value is influenced by domestic economic conditions, including inflation, trade balances, and remittance inflows, which play a critical role in Pakistan’s foreign exchange market.