Kuwaiti Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today-June 21, 2025

Kuwait City/Karachi, June 21, 2025 – The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) continues to hold a robust position against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), trading at 926.63 PKR today, according to open market sources. This rate reflects stability since yesterday, following a steady climb from 925.45 PKR on June 18, 922.06 PKR on June 13, and 919.67 PKR on June 10.

The consistent appreciation of the Kuwaiti Dinar underscores its enduring strength, driven by Kuwait’s oil-backed economy, while Pakistan’s economic challenges contribute to the PKR’s relative weakness.

1 KWD= 926.63 PKR

Valuation Mechanism

The exchange rate between the Kuwaiti Dinar and Pakistani Rupee is shaped by distinct monetary policies and economic fundamentals. The Kuwaiti Dinar is pegged to a basket of currencies, primarily anchored to the US Dollar, under the management of the Central Bank of Kuwait. This peg ensures stability, with the KWD’s value closely tied to global oil prices and Kuwait’s substantial foreign exchange reserves, bolstered by its position as a leading oil exporter. In contrast, the Pakistani Rupee operates under a managed float system, where its value is determined by market forces such as supply and demand, trade balances, and foreign exchange reserves. The State Bank of Pakistan occasionally intervenes to mitigate volatility, but factors like high inflation, trade deficits, and reliance on remittances and international loans often pressure the PKR downward.

The recent rise in the KWD/PKR rate reflects Kuwait’s resilient economic indicators, including high oil prices and fiscal surpluses, contrasted with Pakistan’s ongoing challenges, such as inflation and limited foreign reserves. The KWD’s peg to a currency basket shields it from sharp fluctuations, while the PKR’s value is more sensitive to domestic and global economic shifts, including the US Dollar’s strength in international markets.

Impact on Trade and Remittances

The strengthening of the Kuwaiti Dinar against the PKR has significant implications for economic relations between Kuwait and Pakistan, particularly for the over 200,000 Pakistani expatriates in Kuwait. Remittances, a critical lifeline for Pakistan’s economy, have become more valuable in PKR terms. For instance, a 1,000 KWD remittance, worth 919,670 PKR on June 10, now fetches 926,630 PKR, an increase of 6,960 PKR in just 11 days. This boost enhances purchasing power for families in Pakistan, supporting household expenses and contributing to the country’s foreign exchange reserves, which received over $30 billion in remittances in 2024, with a significant portion from Gulf countries like Kuwait.

However, the stronger KWD raises costs for Pakistani businesses importing goods, such as petroleum products, from Kuwait, potentially increasing domestic prices. For Pakistani expatriates in Kuwait, while their earnings convert to more PKR, the rising exchange rate highlights the growing economic disparity between the two currencies, impacting their purchasing power for goods and services priced in PKR.

Economic Outlook

Analysts attribute the KWD’s steady ascent to Kuwait’s robust oil-driven economy, stable governance, and prudent fiscal policies, including a sovereign wealth fund valued at over $800 billion. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s economic challenges, including inflation and trade imbalances, continue to weaken the PKR. Experts suggest that Pakistan could mitigate PKR depreciation by addressing inflation, diversifying exports, and bolstering reserves, while Kuwait’s currency is likely to remain strong due to sustained global oil demand.

As the KWD-PKR exchange rate stabilizes at 926.63 PKR, market participants will closely monitor global oil prices, Pakistan’s fiscal policies, and geopolitical developments for future trends. The exchange rate remains a key indicator of economic dynamics between Kuwait and Pakistan, with implications for trade, investment, and the livelihoods of millions.

About the Currencies

The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD), introduced in 1961, is the official currency of Kuwait, symbolized as KD or د.ك and subdivided into 1,000 fils. Renowned as the world’s highest-valued currency, the KWD is supported by Kuwait’s oil-driven economy, substantial foreign reserves, and a peg to a basket of currencies managed by the Central Bank of Kuwait. This peg ensures its stability, making it a cornerstone of Kuwait’s economic resilience.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), established in 1948, is the official currency of Pakistan, symbolized as ₨ and divided into 100 paisa. Managed by the State Bank of Pakistan under a managed float regime, the PKR’s value is influenced by market dynamics, including inflation, trade balances, and remittances. Despite volatility, the PKR remains vital to Pakistan’s economy, supported by agriculture, textiles, and expatriate remittances.