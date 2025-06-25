Kuwaiti Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today-June 25, 2025

Kuwait City/Islamabad, June 25, 2025 — The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD), the official currency of Kuwait, has strengthened against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), reaching 928.22 PKR as of today, up from 926.79 PKR yesterday.

This marks a consistent rise from 925.45 PKR on June 18, 922.06 PKR on June 13, and 919.67 PKR on June 10, reflecting a steady upward trajectory over the past two weeks.

1 Kuwaiti Dinar = 928.22 Pakistani Rupee

The Kuwaiti Dinar, one of the world’s highest-valued currencies, is pegged to a basket of currencies and underpinned by Kuwait’s robust oil-driven economy. In contrast, the Pakistani Rupee, Pakistan’s official currency, is a floating currency subject to market dynamics and economic pressures, including inflation and trade balance fluctuations.

Valuation Dynamics

The recent appreciation of the KWD against the PKR can be attributed to several factors. Kuwait’s stable economic outlook, bolstered by high oil prices and strong export revenues, has supported the dinar’s strength. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s economy faces challenges such as inflationary pressures, a widening trade deficit, and reliance on external borrowing, which have weakened the rupee. The steady climb of the KWD—from 919.67 PKR on June 10 to 928.22 PKR today—indicates sustained demand for the dinar in currency markets, likely driven by Kuwait’s economic resilience.

Economic Impact

For Pakistan, the strengthening Kuwaiti Dinar increases the cost of imports from Kuwait, particularly petroleum products, which could further strain its trade balance. Pakistani expatriates in Kuwait, a significant source of remittances, may benefit from higher PKR value when converting their earnings, potentially boosting household incomes in Pakistan. However, for Kuwaiti investors or businesses dealing with Pakistan, the stronger dinar enhances purchasing power but may reduce the competitiveness of Pakistani exports.

Analysts suggest that the PKR’s depreciation may continue unless Pakistan stabilizes its macroeconomic indicators, such as reducing inflation or securing favorable trade agreements. Conversely, Kuwait’s dinar is likely to maintain its strength as long as global oil demand remains robust.

Outlook

The KWD-PKR exchange rate will remain sensitive to global oil price trends and Pakistan’s economic reforms. Market observers anticipate that any significant shifts in these factors could alter the current trajectory. For now, the Kuwaiti Dinar’s steady rise underscores its position as a stable and high-value currency in the region.