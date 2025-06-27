Kuwaiti Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today-June 27, 2025

Karachi/Kuwait City, June 27, 2025 – The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) has further strengthened against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), reaching 928.56 PKR today at 4:55 PM PST, up from 928.32 PKR on June 26, 928.22 PKR on June 25, and 926.79 PKR on June 24.

This marks a consistent upward trend from 925.45 PKR on June 18, 922.06 PKR on June 13, and 919.67 PKR on June 10, reflecting an increase of approximately 8.89 PKR (0.97%) over the 17-day period, underscoring the KWD’s steady appreciation throughout June.

Valuation Dynamics

The Kuwaiti Dinar’s sustained rise is driven by Kuwait’s robust oil-based economy, which benefits from stable global oil demand and strong foreign exchange reserves. These factors enhance investor confidence in the dinar, maintaining its position as one of the world’s strongest currencies. Meanwhile, the Pakistani Rupee continues to face pressures from domestic economic challenges, including persistent inflation and trade imbalances, which contribute to its relative depreciation. The incremental daily gains in the KWD-PKR exchange rate indicate a steady market preference for the dinar, likely fueled by Kuwait’s economic stability.

Impact

The KWD’s appreciation positively impacts Pakistani expatriates in Kuwait, as their remittances gain greater value in PKR, potentially improving living standards for their families in Pakistan. However, Pakistani businesses importing from Kuwait may encounter higher costs, which could affect pricing and trade margins. For Kuwaiti investors, the stronger dinar enhances purchasing power in Pakistan, potentially encouraging investment in Pakistani markets. While the daily increases remain small, the consistent trend could influence long-term economic interactions between the two nations.

About KWD and PKR

The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) is the official currency of Kuwait, renowned for its high value, underpinned by the country’s oil-driven economy and prudent fiscal policies. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) is Pakistan’s official currency, managed by the State Bank of Pakistan. It often experiences volatility due to economic challenges such as inflation and external debt, impacting its exchange rate against stronger currencies like the KWD.