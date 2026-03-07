Kuwaiti Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today– Mar 7, 2026

Karachi/Kuwait City – The Kuwaiti Dinar softened further today, closing at 908.70 Pakistani Rupee in the open market. That’s a noticeable dip from 911.32 PKR last week and extends the choppy decline we’ve seen since the brief rebound to 919.69 PKR in late January. The rate remains far below the 2025 summer peak of 926.79 PKR, after those mid-year gains from 919.67 PKR (June 10) to 922.06 PKR (June 13) and 925.45 PKR (June 18).

Oil markets are still calling the shots, but the escalating Iran conflict has thrown in some wild cards. Brent crude jumped to around $78 per barrel this week amid the chaos—up about 16% since the war kicked off last Saturday with U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and the assassination of Supreme Leader Khamenei. For Kuwait, an OPEC+ powerhouse churning out 2.7 million barrels daily, higher prices should theoretically help, but direct Iranian drone and missile attacks have hit hard: refineries shut down, a tanker leaking oil off Kuwait’s coast, and explosions disrupting operations. The Strait of Hormuz blockage has halted shipping, shaking Kuwait’s oil-dependent economy and adding volatility to the basket-pegged Dinar, despite reserves over $40 billion.

The Pakistani Rupee is weathering the storm better, thanks to solid reserves. Total liquid foreign reserves sit above $23 billion, State Bank holdings steady near $14.55 billion, and remittances—projected over $36 billion this fiscal year—keep flowing, bolstered by IMF tranches under the $7 billion program. But the Iran war looms large: surging oil prices threaten Pakistan’s import bill, worsening the $26–27 billion trade deficit and fueling inflation (around 6.1% recently). Disruptions could hit remittances from the Gulf and spike energy costs, pressuring the PKR despite current stability.

Real-world impact

Remittances: 1,000 KWD now yields 908,700 PKR — down 2,620 PKR from last week but up 7,370 PKR vs. late November 2024’s 901.33 PKR, aiding families amid war-driven uncertainties.

— down 2,620 PKR from last week but up 7,370 PKR vs. late November 2024’s 901.33 PKR, aiding families amid war-driven uncertainties. Imports: Weaker KWD offers some relief on Kuwaiti crude, but overall oil spikes from the conflict could inflate Pakistan’s fuel costs.

Exporters: Firmer PKR slightly hurts textiles and rice sales to Kuwait.

Quick currency profiles

KWD (1961) – World’s highest-valued unit, basket-pegged, heavily tied to oil; symbol KD or د.ك.

– World’s highest-valued unit, basket-pegged, heavily tied to oil; symbol KD or د.ك. PKR (1947) – Managed float by State Bank, symbol ₨, bolstered by IMF reforms and reserves.

Outlook

With the Iran war driving Brent volatility and risks to the Strait of Hormuz, the KWD to PKR rate could see more swings—potentially softening further if attacks persist. Remittance senders and importers should monitor crude updates and SBP reports closely.