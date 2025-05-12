Kuwaiti Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today-May 12, 2025

Karachi, May 12, 2025: The exchange rate of the Kuwaiti dinar (KWD) against the Pakistani rupee (PKR) remained stable on Monday, holding at 916.95 PKR in the open market.

This ongoing stability indicates consistent money flows between Kuwait and Pakistan, reinforcing Kuwait’s robust economic standing as a leading oil producer.

1 KUWAITI DINAR = 916.95 PAKISTANI RUPEES

Economists attribute this stable exchange rate to regular remittances from Pakistani workers in Kuwait, along with strong demand for the dinar in the foreign exchange market. The solid revenues from Kuwaiti oil support the currency’s strength, and recent measures taken by Pakistan to strengthen its foreign reserves have curbed drastic declines of the rupee.

The fixed exchange rate of the Kuwaiti dinar benefits Pakistani expatriates by preserving the purchasing power of remittances. Businesses involved in trade between Kuwait and Pakistan also gain from the decreased volatility in currency value. However, the high dinar increases the cost of living for Pakistani workers and students in Kuwait, as converting salaries to rupees leads to higher expenses.

Dealers will monitor factors such as oil price trends and Pakistan’s reserve management, as these could influence exchange rates. The fixed rate continues to offer a sense of security for traders engaging in transactions involving these currencies.

About the Currencies

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD): This is the highest-valued currency globally, issued by the Central Bank of Kuwait. It is pegged to a basket of currencies and is supported by the oil economy of Kuwait.

Pakistani Rupee (PKR): The official currency of Pakistan, it is regulated by the State Bank of Pakistan. Its exchange rate is affected by factors such as inflation, trade deficits, and foreign loans. Experts advise keeping an eye on the overall trend of oil prices alongside the performance of the Pakistani economy for signs of potential changes in the exchange rate. The current stability of the Kuwaiti Dinar against the Pakistani Rupee provides assurance for short-term monetary exchanges.