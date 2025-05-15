Kuwaiti Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today-May 15, 2025

Karachi, May 15, 2025: The exchange rate for the Kuwaiti dinar (KWD) in relation to the Pakistani rupee (PKR) remained unchanged on Monday, staying at 917.07 PKR in the open market.

This persistent stability suggests ongoing financial flows between Kuwait and Pakistan, highlighting Kuwait’s strong economic position as a prominent oil exporter.

1 KUWAITI DINAR = 917.07 PAKISTANI RUPEES

Economists point to regular remittances from Pakistani expatriates in Kuwait and high demand for the dinar in the foreign exchange market as reasons for this stable exchange rate. Robust revenues from Kuwaiti oil bolster the strength of the currency, while recent actions taken by Pakistan to enhance its foreign reserves have helped prevent significant drops in the value of the rupee.

The stable exchange rate of the Kuwaiti dinar is advantageous for Pakistani diaspora, ensuring that their remittances maintain their purchasing power. Furthermore, businesses engaged in trade between Kuwait and Pakistan benefit from reduced volatility in currency value. Nevertheless, the high value of the dinar raises living costs for Pakistani workers and students in Kuwait because converting salaries to rupees results in increased expenses.

Traders will keep an eye on elements like oil price shifts and Pakistan’s management of reserves, as these may impact exchange rates. The fixed rate continues to provide traders with a sense of security when conducting transactions involving these currencies.

About the Currencies

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD): Recognized as the highest-valued currency in the world, it is issued by the Central Bank of Kuwait and is pegged to a basket of currencies, backed by Kuwait’s oil economy.

Pakistani Rupee (PKR): This is Pakistan’s official currency, which is managed by the State Bank of Pakistan. Factors such as inflation, trade deficits, and foreign loans can affect its exchange rate. Experts recommend monitoring trends in oil prices along with the performance of the Pakistani economy to spot potential shifts in the exchange rate. The current stability of the Kuwaiti Dinar against the Pakistani Rupee offers reassurance for short-term monetary transactions.