Kuwaiti Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today-May 31, 2025

Kuwait City/Karachi – 31 May 2025 – According to open market sources, the exchange rate of the Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) has held steady at 913.99 PKR.

This minor fluctuation in the exchange rate has sparked conversations among analysts and traders regarding the potential factors influencing its value and the likely effects on trade and remittances between the two countries.

One Kuwaiti Dinar is equivalent to 913.99 Pakistani Rupees.

Understanding the KWD-PKR Exchange Rate

The KWD to PKR exchange rate is determined by both economic variables and market dynamics. The Kuwaiti Dinar, recognized as one of the strongest currencies globally, is pegged to a basket of currencies and is not allowed to float freely, thus ensuring a degree of stability. The Central Bank of Kuwait maintains this peg to provide a stable valuation for the currency against leading global currencies.

Conversely, the Pakistani Rupee operates on a floating basis, with its value dependent on supply and demand in the foreign exchange market, although the State Bank of Pakistan intervenes periodically to stabilize it. Factors such as foreign currency reserves, trade balances, inflation rates, and interest rate differentials between Kuwait and Pakistan significantly influence the KWD-PKR exchange rate.

The slight decline of the Kuwaiti Dinar to 913.99 PKR from 916 yesterday highlights minor shifts in market sentiment driven by changes in Pakistan’s foreign reserves or variations in Pakistani demand for the dinar. Traders have observed that such small fluctuations are inevitable and are likely to stabilize quickly given Kuwait’s strong economic fundamentals.

Impact on Trade and Remittances

The marginal depreciation of the KWD against the PKR has implications for the economy of transactions between Kuwait and Pakistan. Remittances play a crucial role in Pakistan’s economy, with a substantial community of Pakistani expatriates residing in Kuwait. A weaker KWD suggests that Pakistani workers in Kuwait may see a slight decrease in the value of their remittances when converted to PKR. For instance, a monthly 100 KWD remittance previously valued at 91,600 PKR can now be exchanged for 91,399 PKR—this small change could have a significant impact over time for those depending on such remittances.

Regarding bilateral trade, the effect will be minimal due to the negligible nature of the decline. Kuwait provides oil products to Pakistan while importing textiles, agricultural goods, and labor services from Pakistan. A stable exchange rate guarantees consistent trading costs, and analysts believe that the current rate of 913.99 PKR is unlikely to cause major disruptions in trade patterns.

Overview of KWD and PKR

The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) is the official currency of Kuwait, established in 1961 to replace the Gulf Rupee. With its high value, the KWD is supported by Kuwait’s significant oil reserves and stable economic strategies, making it one of the most esteemed currencies in the world.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), introduced in 1948, serves as the official currency of Pakistan. Its value is influenced by the national economy, foreign reserves, and global market activities. Despite ongoing volatility, the PKR remains a vital component of Pakistan’s economy, backed by exports and remittances.

When the KWD-PKR exchange rate stabilizes, market participants will closely monitor the economies of both countries to predict future trends.