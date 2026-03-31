Kuwaiti oil tanker attacked in Dubai waters

A Kuwaiti oil tanker was targeted in a drone attack within the maritime boundaries of Dubai.

According to the Dubai Media Office, a fire broke out on the tanker near Anchorage “A”. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Maritime firefighting teams are currently working to contain and extinguish the blaze.

The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation stated that the tanker was fully loaded at the time of the attack. It also warned of a potential risk of marine pollution due to the oil spill caused by the incident.

Earlier, an unidentified projectile struck a tanker off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, sparking a f!re on board, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The incident occurred about 31 nautical miles northwest of Dubai, where the vessel was operating at the time of the strike.

UKMTO said all crew members are safe and have been accounted for, with no immediate reports of injuries.