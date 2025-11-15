KWD to PKR: Kuwaiti Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Nov. 15, 2025

Kuwait City/Karachi, November 15, 2025: The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) has shown a modest recovery against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), trading at 915.26 PKR today in open market rates, as reported at 6:52 PM PST.

This slight increase follows a dip to 914.97 PKR on November 8, 916.35 PKR on October 25, 919.53 PKR on October 18, 917.13 PKR on October 11, and earlier rates of 919.70 PKR on October 4, 920.75 PKR on September 27, 922.13 PKR on September 20, and a summer peak of 926.79 PKR. The KWD’s trajectory also reflects a climb from 919.67 PKR on June 10, 922.06 PKR on June 13, and 925.45 PKR on June 18. Despite today’s uptick, the Dinar’s overall downward trend in recent weeks underscores pressures from softening global oil prices, while Pakistan’s strengthening foreign reserves and moderating economic indicators continue to support the Rupee. This movement carries key implications for bilateral trade, remittances, and the over 220,000 Pakistani expatriates in Kuwait.

Valuation Dynamics: Softening Oil Pressures vs. PKR Stabilization Efforts

The Kuwaiti Dinar’s valuation remains tied to Kuwait’s oil-dependent economy, where the currency—pegged loosely to a basket led by the US Dollar—is managed by the Central Bank of Kuwait with reserves exceeding $43 billion. As the world’s highest-valued unit, the KWD benefits from Kuwait’s position as a major OPEC+ producer, but recent market dynamics have introduced volatility. Global oil prices have softened amid balanced supply growth and easing geopolitical tensions; Brent crude settled at $64.26 per barrel on November 14, up slightly from the previous day but reflecting a monthly gain of just 3.80% against broader concerns of oversupply. The International Energy Agency’s November 2025 Oil Market Report projects world oil supply rising by 3.1 million barrels per day (mb/d) in 2025, reaching 108.7 mb/d, with non-OPEC+ gains contributing significantly, which could cap upward price momentum and pressure the KWD. The US Dollar Index, steady at around 100.2, offers some buffer through the peg, but today’s modest KWD recovery to 915.26 PKR likely stems from short-term oil price stabilization rather than fundamental shifts.

Conversely, the Pakistani Rupee has demonstrated resilience under the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) managed float regime, influenced by foreign exchange reserves, inflation trends, and trade balances. Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves climbed to $19.72 billion as of November 7, up $60 million week-on-week and $719 million year-to-date, driven by IMF inflows under the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility and robust remittances. SBP holdings alone reached $14.52 billion, providing a buffer against external debt pressures. However, inflation ticked up to 6.2% in October 2025—the highest in a year—from 5.6% in September, fueled by food price surges (up 5.6%) due to floods and Afghan border disruptions. Despite this, the PKR’s strength against the KWD—now at 915.26 PKR per Dinar, up from a November low of 913.38 on November 5—highlights stabilization efforts, with the pair showing a -0.42% change over the past 30 days and a 30-day average of 916.34 PKR. Since November 26, 2024 (901.33 PKR), the KWD has appreciated 1.55% net, but recent PKR gains reflect Pakistan’s $26.6 billion trade deficit narrowing through export growth.

Today’s KWD uptick to 915.26 Pakistani Rupee has nuanced effects on the 220,000-250,000 Pakistani expatriates in Kuwait, whose $1.9 billion annual remittances form a vital 10% of Pakistan’s GDP. The slight strengthening boosts PKR returns marginally: 1,000 KWD, worth 914,970 PKR on November 8, now yields 915,260 PKR—a gain of 290 PKR. Yet, compared to summer peaks (e.g., 926,790 PKR), this equates to a 1.24% loss, trimming household support in remittance-dependent areas like Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for education, healthcare, and housing. Over $1.9 billion in flows, even small shifts could impact millions, though year-over-year gains from 901,330 PKR persist at 13,930 PKR per 1,000 KWD.

For trade, the recovering KWD raises costs for Pakistan’s petroleum imports from Kuwait, a cornerstone of bilateral exchanges valued in the hundreds of millions. With oil at $64.26 per barrel, higher effective prices could exacerbate Pakistan’s energy inflation (8.5% in October), potentially lifting domestic fuel costs despite reserve buffers. Expatriates benefit from stronger Dinars for local spending but face elevated PKR expenses during visits or for real estate investments. A stronger PKR enhances Pakistani export competitiveness—textiles and rice to Kuwait—but global competition and supply chain issues limit gains, while the KWD’s volatility widens the $26.6 billion trade deficit.

Socially, the rate influences expatriate budgeting amid Kuwait’s non-oil diversification (2.6% GDP growth projected) and Pakistan’s flood recovery, where remittances fund rebuilding. Inflation’s uptick erodes real remittance value, underscoring the need for hedging tools like forward contracts.

Broader Context: Global Oversupply and Regional Reforms

Kuwait’s $150 billion 2025 GDP relies on oil, with a fiscal surplus and public debt under 10% of GDP providing resilience, though OPEC+ forecasts of supply matching demand in 2026 signal caution. US sanctions on Russia’s Lukoil (effective November 21) may disrupt flows, offering short-term KWD support via higher prices.

Pakistan’s $360 billion economy grapples with energy shortages and political flux, but the IMF’s ongoing facility—expecting a $1.2 billion tranche by December—bolsters reserves to 3.0 months of imports. Gulf ties amplify sensitivity to KWD shifts, while global US policy and commodity trends shape the pair. Today’s rate may preview oil’s November forecast dip to $57.03 per barrel for WTI.

KWD and PKR

The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD), introduced in 1961, is Kuwait’s official currency, symbolized as KD or د.ك and subdivided into 1,000 fils. Issued by the Central Bank of Kuwait, it holds the title of the world’s highest-valued currency (≈ $3.26 USD), backed by oil revenues, vast reserves, and a basket peg for stability amid global energy markets.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), established in 1947 post-partition, is symbolized as ₨ and divided into 100 paisa. Managed by the State Bank of Pakistan under a float with interventions, it mirrors a $360 billion economy’s challenges— inflation, trade gaps, and reserves—yet shows reform-driven rebounds in 2025.

The Kuwaiti Dinar’s uptick to 915.26 PKR on November 15, 2025, amid oil’s steady but pressured $64.26 Brent levels and Pakistan’s $19.72 billion reserves, highlights fragile bilateral dynamics. While aiding remitters modestly, it strains importers and amplifies inflation’s 6.2% bite, urging deeper reforms. As OPEC+ balances supply (3.1 mb/d growth projected) and IMF inflows fortify the PKR, the KWD/PKR rate endures as a vital lens on economic interdependence, trade viability, and expatriate resilience.