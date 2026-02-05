KW&SC launches ‘Unified App’ to digitize water & sewerage services

KARACHI: The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC) on Wednesday inaugurated the new “KW&SC Unified App” to resolve water and sewerage issues in the metropolis through digital governance under the vision of “One App, One System, One Karachi.”

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab declared the launch a “digital revolution” for the corporation, consolidating essential services onto a single platform. The initiative allows citizens to register complaints regarding water and sewerage, pay bills, and book water tankers directly from their smartphones.

“The city requires practical solutions rather than accusations,” the Mayor said, highlighting that automation would enhance transparency for the utility provider. “By implementing the SAP system, we have already uncovered fraudulent recruitments and are consolidating all financial expenditures under a centralized digital monitoring system.”

The application, available in English, Urdu, and Sindhi, features a user-friendly interface that requires a simple registration process via a One-Time Password (OTP). By integrating the billing system with the 1Link platform, the corporation aims to streamline revenue collection and eliminate inefficiencies. Officials estimate the move will save the Water Corporation millions of rupees annually.

During the inaugural event, the Mayor also announced a new infrastructure project for Steel Town, confirming that work on a PKR 500 million water line installation begins immediately. He assured residents that the project would be completed within the last ten days of Ramadan, prioritizing the working-class community in the area.

Wahab stated that the Water Corporation’s financial reforms are proving effective, with its accounts holding PKR 2.2 billion as of January 2026. He further disclosed that Pakistan Steel Mills owes the utility a significant PKR 12 billion, and efforts to recover this outstanding amount are currently in progress.

The ceremony was attended by KW&SC CEO Ahmed Ali Siddiqui and other senior officials. CITO Sadat Anwar provided a technical briefing on the app’s features, highlighting its ability to allow users to track the real-time status of their applications.

Mayor Karachi concluded the event by encouraging citizens to download the KW&SC Unified App and take advantage of the digital services it offers. He emphasized that the resources of Karachi would be spent solely for the benefit of its residents. For those who are unable to use the app, the corporation’s helpline at 1334 is available for support.