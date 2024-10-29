KWSSIP kicks off ‘wall-painting drive’ to bring about lasting behavior change in Karachi’s katchi abadis

In a timely and much-needed initiative, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP) has kicked off its ‘wall painting drive’ today, injecting new energy into efforts to bring about lasting behavior change in Karachi’s informal settlements (katchi abadis).

This vibrant and impactful campaign is part of KWSSIP’s ongoing Behavior Change Communication (BCC) efforts, targeting improved water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) practices—an essential step for the well-being of these underserved communities.

The campaign made its debut in Essa Nagri, where the first wall message promoting cleanliness and better hygiene was unveiled to a crowd of enthusiastic residents.

Pastor Sajjad Sadiq, a respected figure in the community, led the inauguration, which drew the attention of women, children, and families eager to see their streets adorned with a message of hope and change.

The need for this campaign cannot be overstated,” said Reema Takveer, a local resident, adding that the community sees this message every day, and it serves as a constant reminder that cleanliness is not just an option; it’s a necessity. Slowly but surely, it will push everyone to adopt better WASH practices, and that’s the change they need.

Shackaib Shahid, another resident, expressed his excitement: “These messages are so powerful. They are not just painting walls; they’re planting ideas in our minds that will change our behavior, especially for the younger generation. We need this shift more than ever.”

This initiative comes at a critical time when the need for behavior change in WASH practices has become not only important but urgent, as viral diseases are surging in Karachi, particularly in deprived areas like katchi abadis. The health issues created by these outbreaks have highlighted the dire need for improved hygiene and sanitation practices to protect vulnerable communities.

Over the coming weeks, the campaign will spread to other areas, including Soba Nagar in District Central, with more wall messages set to inspire and educate. As these messages become part of daily life in these neighborhoods, they aim to spark a local movement toward better hygiene, healthier living, and a brighter future for Karachi’s most vulnerable communities.