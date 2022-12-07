Kya Baat Hai 2.0: Yet another song remake from Bollywood; internet reacts

Though the stunning stars, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani lit the dance floor in ‘Kya Baat Hai 2.0’, it is once again a remake of a chart-topping track. Is Bollywood out of creative artists to compose fresh music?

The star cast of the upcoming Bollywood film ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, unveiled the new track ‘Kya Baat Hai 2.0’ from the comedy flick on Tuesday. While both Kaushal and Advani received rave reviews, especially for their fiery moves on the dance number, it has once again raised the burning question that ‘Is Bollywood out of musical creativity? Is the industry relying completely on the remakes of existing hits?’

The recreation of the 2018 chartbuster ‘Kya Baat Hai’, by Punjabi musicians, Harrdy Sandhu, B Praak and Jaani, is done by the infamous music composer Tanishk Bagchi. The original singer has lent the vocals to the remake with Nikhita Gandhi.

Not much impressed with the re-done version, social users called out the makers for ruining yet another hit. “One more Song Snatched Successfully,” wrote a netizen. Another commented, “Bollywood with shortage of good music.”

“Pov : Bollywood can only remake Punjabi songs 😂 apna kuch bana hii nhi sakte, (cannot make anything of their own)” a third Instagramer claimed.

“Movies South India remake and songs Punjabi remake. Original??” someone questioned, while a fifth noted, “Ah yes, they’re here to ruin my fave song.”

About ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, Vicky Kaushal-led comedy thriller flick follows the story of Govinda Waghmare ‘in this dose of chaos, confusion, and laughter, as he juggles his time and love between his wife Mrs Gauri Waghmare [Bhumi Pednekar] and his girlfriend Suku [Kiara Advani]’.

The film also features Sayaji Shinde, Dayanand Shetty, Amey Wagh and Viraj Ghelani in pivotal roles.

Shashank Khaitan has helmed the direction of the title and also wrote the story. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has bankrolled the OTT title, which is scheduled to premiere on the digital platform Disney+ Hotstar on December 16.

