Kylian Mbappe sends Real Madrid top as Getafe self-destruct

Kylian Mbappe extended his goalscoring streak to 11 consecutive games to help Real Madrid reclaim top spot in La Liga with a 1-0 victory at nine-man Getafe on Sunday.

After rivals Barcelona briefly displaced Los Blancos with a narrow win over Girona on Saturday, Xabi Alonso’s side restored their two-point advantage before next weekend’s Clasico.

Getafe fended off Madrid until Allan Nyom was dismissed a minute after coming on and Mbappe quickly pounced to decide the game in the 80th minute. Alex Sancris was also sent off as Getafe unravelled in the final stages.

Alonso started with Brazilian star Vinicius Junior on the bench, with the Champions League clash against Juventus on Wednesday and Barca’s impending visit in mind.

The winger turned out to be key as a second half substitute, with both of Getafe’s red cards issued for fouls on him.

“Vini had a great impact… we told him this morning he could be so important,” Alonso told reporters.

“It was a very demanding game, coming here to face Getafe is never easy… it wasn’t the prettiest game but we did what we had to do.”

Mbappe returned after an ankle problem kept him out of a France World Cup qualifier earlier in the week, leading the line at Getafe’s Coliseum stadium.

The French forward had scored in his previous 10 consecutive appearances for club and country and found the net once again.

“We are very happy with how Kylian is going, he’s being decisive,” said Alonso.

Mbappe twice came close before Getafe earned a foothold in the game and began to frustrate the visitors, stopping them from creating much danger.

Only towards the end of the first period did Madrid perk up again in attack, with Soria saving from Rodrygo Goes after good work by Jude Bellingham.

Getafe’s goalkeeper made a good stop from a powerful David Alaba free-kick and Fede Valverde flashed a strike across the face of goal before half-time.

Alonso sent on Vinicius in the second half and his spark began to worry the hosts, who resorted to fouls to fend off the Brazilian.

Bellingham fed Mbappe who fired off target, and then whipped a free-kick inches wide, as Madrid remained comfortably on top.

Getafe see red

The game changed when Getafe substitute Nyom, under a minute after coming on, needlessly knocked down Vinicius off the ball with his arm and was sent off.

Moments after play restarted, Real Madrid took the lead.

Arda Guler fed Mbappe, who was just onside, and he turned nicely before firing past Soria and in off the post for his 10th league goal of the season, leading the charts both in La Liga and in the Champions League.

Getafe continued to self-destruct and Sancris was sent off for a second yellow card, gained for another unneccessary foul on Vinicius, leaving Jose Bordalas’s side with nine men.

Alvaro Carreras fired wide after a cheeky scoop over the defence by Vinicius, whom Getafe fans booed.

Despite their significant numerical disadvantage, the hosts had one golden chance to level in stoppage time, but Thibaut Courtois saved from Englishman Abu Kamara with his knee.

“We should not give away this chance, but Thibaut did his job,” said Alonso.

Getafe coach Bordalas said he did not believe Nyom deserved to be dismissed before Madrid’s opener.

“Nyom’s red card changed the game,” said the Getafe coach. “For me it’s not a red card, yellow at most.”

Elsewhere, newly-promoted Elche continued their good start to the season with a 0-0 draw against Athletic Bilbao which left them seventh, one place above their Basque opponents.

Rayo Vallecano climbed into 10th with a 3-0 win at Levante, while struggling Real Sociedad snatched a late 1-1 draw at 10-man Celta Vigo.