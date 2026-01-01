Kylian Mbappé suffers knee injury

Fans and the club are concerned about Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé’s availability for upcoming La Liga matches and the Spanish Supercopa after he was diagnosed with a left knee injury.

The Spanish club issued an official statement, saying, “Following tests carried out today by Real Madrid Medical Services on our player Kylian Mbappé, he has been diagnosed with a sprain in his left knee.” The club added that “his progress will be monitored” as they await the recovery of their star forward.

The news has sparked a global “Get Well Soon” trend on social media, fueled by the player’s massive international following.

Mbappé, often nicknamed “Donatello,” currently leads La Liga with 18 goals this season. In December, he tied Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for the most goals in a single calendar year for Real Madrid after scoring his 59th goal of 2025. Despite missing Real Madrid’s 1-2 loss to Manchester City on December 10, the Frenchman has participated in all 18 of Madrid’s league games to date.

According to the French daily L’Équipe, Mbappé is expected to be sidelined for approximately three weeks. Consequently, he will likely miss the upcoming match against Real Betis as well as the Spanish Supercopa semi-final against Atlético Madrid in Saudi Arabia.