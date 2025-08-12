Kylie Jenner rings in her 28th birthday with Kendall, Hailey, Justin & more!

American socialite, beauty mogul and a mother of two, Kylie Jenner, rang in her 28th birthday with sister Kendall Jenner and friends Hailey and Justin Bieber earlier this week; however, her beau, Hollywood heartthrob Timothee Chalamet, gave the elaborate celebrations a miss!

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday night, Kylie Jenner offered her 393 million Instagram followers a peek into her weekend, filled with grand birthday celebrations throughout.

These festivities began with a surprise from her two kids, Stormi, 7, and Aire Webster, 3, who brought in a confetti cake for their mom and sang her a birthday song to officially kickstart the celebrations, before her sister Kendall organised a magnificent brunch in the backyard.

Later, she was joined in the big celebrations by her close friends, Hailey and Justin Bieber, to cut her second cake of the day.

Sharing the glimpses on the social platform, the Kylie Cosmetics founder called it the ‘best birthday ever’ and wrote, “I’m so grateful to my family and friends for making this weekend so special and full of love.”

“28 feels so good,” she added, with a special shoutout to her sister. “To my sister @kendalljenner, thank you from the bottom of my heart for planning everything so perfectly. I’m so lucky to have you.”

However, amid these lavish yet cosy celebrations of the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister, fans were quick to notice and point out the absence of Kylie’s beau, Timothee Chalamet, months after they went red carpet official this May.

