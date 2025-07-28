Kylie Jenner and fam celebrate grandmother MJ’s 91st birthday

American socialite and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, along with other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, celebrated the 91st birthday of the matriarch, Mary Jo Campbell, aka MJ.

Several members of the infamous Kardashian-Jenner family of the U.S., including Kylie Jenner, her mom Kris, as well as half-sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, and MJ’s great-grandkids, all came together over the weekend to celebrate her 91st birthday in a lavish affair, fit for a queen.

In the pictures shared by family members on social media, the birthday girl dressed up in a pink and orange roses-covered pantsuit, to match the garden theme of her birthday party, and the big sheet cake, all covered with similar pink, orange and red fresh roses.

Sharing glimpses of the celebration on her Instagram handle, the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned the carousel post, “91 years of MJ ♥️ the queeeeen 👑 we love you.”

Meanwhile, in a birthday tribute to her mother, Kardashian-Jenner’s momager, Kris, wrote, “Happy birthday to my mommy MJ!!!”

“You are truly the heart and soul of our family… the most incredible mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother we could ever dream of,” she added. “Your strength, elegance, wit, and wisdom have shaped who we all are, and I am endlessly grateful for every lesson, every laugh, and every memory we’ve shared together. You’ve taught me what it means to be a strong woman, to work hard, to be kind, generous, to lead with love, and to never lose your sense of humour no matter what life throws your way.”

“Thank you for being my rock all of these years, through every moment. You have always been my biggest cheerleader and confidant… You are forever my role model, and I’m blessed beyond words to call you my mommy. We are ALL so blessed to be loved by you. I love you!!! Kristen,” mommy Jenner noted.

Click here to read more Lifestyle stories