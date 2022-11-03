Kylie Jenner breaks silence on online hate; says ‘It’s hard to…’

American billionaire and beauty mogul, Kylie Jenner is one of the most followed accounts on the social media platform Instagram.

Given her immense popularity and massive following, the celebrity has often been at the receiving end of online hate and trolls, be it towards herself or her family including her two kids.

The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star has spoken about dealing with digital hate for the first time. In her recent outing at the YouTube show, ‘Who’s in my Bathroom?’ hosted by supermodel and star wife Hailey Bieber, Jenner got candid about the cons of over-exposure on social media.

Kylie Jenner, who is followed by over 372 million users on the gram told Bieber, “When I showed my personality too much or shared a little bit too much, people just had more access to say things about the real me, so I decided to push back a little bit.”

“I think before when I was on social media, I would dedicate my whole life to that,” the youngest of Kardashian-Jenner clan recalled. “I would wake up. I would Snapchat my breakfast. I just can’t do that anymore.”

Kylie mentioned that her life and relationship with social media changed after she became a mother, first to her daughter Stormi and to her boy earlier this year. “I think that I just have a different relationship with social media. And I think my priorities are just in a different place. And I really have real-life shit to do now.”

Upon being questioned about her coping mechanism for online hate, Kylie Cosmetics owner said, “I think that I have probably the toughest skin on the planet because millions of people have said things about me, decided who I am that’s not even me.”

“It’s hard to just swallow that. My friends and my family know who I am so that’s really all that matters,” she said and made it clear that social media is ‘not real’.

