Kylie Jenner’s son isn’t called ‘Wolf anymore’!

U.S. model and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner has announced on Instagram that her month-old son ‘isn’t wolf anymore’, she revealed the reason behind the change as well.

The beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and partner-rapper Travis Scott have decided to change the name of their second born, an announcement for the same was made by the mother on her Instagram stories on Tuesday.

On Monday night, the celeb shared a short video of her second pregnancy journey on the YouTube channel titled ‘To Our Son’, soon after which the announcement about this recent development was made by the youngest Jenner on the photo and video sharing site.

She wrote: “FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore,” followed by laughing emojis.

“We just really didn’t feel like it was him,” the ‘Life of Kylie’ star further reasoned. “Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

It is pertinent to mention that the proud parents, Jenner and Scott welcomed their second child, a boy in February this year. Turning to her Instagram handle, the celeb posted a picture of her hand holding a baby’s arm and a message of simply ‘2/2/22’ with a blue heart.

Later, she introduced the child as ‘Wolf Webster’, reportedly with a middle name Jacques. It is yet to be known if the billionaire has changed the middle name of the baby as well or not.

Last year the 24-year-old entrepreneur announced she was expecting a baby with her boyfriend, the rapper Travis Scott. The couple also has a 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

Comments