Kylie Jenner rocks 'Marty Supreme' jacket in nod to Timothée Chalamet at sporty date

Kylie Jenner has showed a subtle support to her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet during their latest sporty date.

On Wednesday, October 8, the love birds stepped out to watch the Yankees take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium.

For the game night, the 29-year-old actor donned an oversized black white and blue Yankees bomber jacket.

Timothée Chalamet completed his look with coordinating baseball cap which he removed on and off to reveal his newly shaved head for his upcoming role in film, Marty Supreme.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner sported a similar bomber jacket emblazoned with “Marty Supreme,” a reference to her boyfreind’s new flick of the same name.

During their appearance, the A Complete Unknown actor was seen yelling passionately while watching the game from the stands.

The couple’s appearance comes just day after he revealed that he shaved off his famous curly locks in an Instagram video on Tuesday, October 7.

On the same day, Chalamet and writer/director Josh Safdie surprised the crowd at the New York Film Festival by premiering Marty Supreme with a secret screening.

In the film, which also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Timothée Chalamet plays the role of a professional ping-pong player Marty Reisman.