Kylie Jenner shares her back pain therapy experience

Kylie Jenner underwent stem cell therapy after experiencing chronic back pain since her last pregnancy.

In an Instagram post, posted on Wednesday, December 3, Kylie posted a carousel of images showcasing her medical journey of cell stem therapy.

In the first slide, she shared a photo of herself lying on a hospital bed. She wrote on her post, “I’ve been dealing with bad chronic back pain for almost 3 years after my last pregnancy, and nothing I tried seemed to help”.

She further said, “Hearing how much relief Kim got gave me the confidence to look into stem cell therapy: I went to @dr.akhan and his team at @eterna.health, and I’m honestly so grateful for the opportunity and resources”.

She shared, “Everyone’s body is different, but this has been a huge step in my healing: Definitely do your research.. talk to your doctor and medical professionals, but l just wanted to share in case this helps anyone”.

The carousel also included the image of her being covered with bandages on her lower back. She also shared a selfie alongside Dr Akhan and a photo from his medical office.

Kylie Jenner shared a daughter, Stormi, and a son, Aire, with her ex, Travis Scott.