Netizens slam Kylie Jenner for ‘killing earth’

American media personality and beauty mogul, Kylie Jenner gets slammed by netizens for ‘killing earth’ as she used a private jet worth $70 million for a 30-minute trip.

Be it her $36.5 million mansion in California, an array of luxury cars, or even the huge walk-in closet full of high-end brands, the young billionaire doesn’t shy away from flaunting the accumulated wealth.

The ‘Kylie Cosmetics’ founder recently hit headlines when she flaunted her ride in a customized private jet worth a whopping $70 million for a short 30-minute trip. Kylie flew from Calabasas to Palm Springs in the private ride accompanied by her husband Travis Scott, and their two children, Stormi and Wolf, which sparked criticism on social media.

Turning to the micro-blogging site, a user tweeted, “What am I supposed to do about climate change when Kylie Jenner is flying her jet from LA to palm springs,” while another complained, “Kylie Jenner took her private jet that seats 10 ppl on a 30-minute flight. Don’t ever talk to me about single-use plastic.”

“It’s rich people like her who are literally killing the earth we live in. So selfish,” wrote a Twitterati.

A fourth user noted, “Kylie Jenner taking a $70 million jet for a thirty-minute journey????? Okay, girl, ruin the planet some more.”

It is pertinent to mention that apart from the posh ride, a meal snap from the flight shared by the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan on her Instagram stories got a fair share of attention as well. It was even more popularized when Pakistani actor Minal Khan shared the click on her handle passing off as her own and was brutally roasted for the same.

Comments