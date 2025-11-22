Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet ‘happy’ to reunite for Thanksgiving amid split rumors

Kylie Jenner is gearing up for a “special” holiday week as she prepares to reunite with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet amid split rumors.

According to sources, the Kylie Cosmetics founder is “happy” to spend quality time with the A Complete Unknown actor over Thanksgiving.

In last few weeks, the couple – who have been dating for two and a half year now – have spent much of the fall navigating packed schedules as Chalamet is in Europe filming Dune: Part Three.

Despite the demanding work life, the insider revealed that the two have remained committed and close.

“Kylie’s very excited that he’s been back in L.A. She’s happy to have some special time with him before he returns to filming,” they told the PEOPLE.

The couple are “celebrating with her family next week in L.A., but he’s also spending time with his family before he has to return to the Dune set.”

“He started filming in Budapest, in July, and they’ve seen each other as much as they can. Kylie’s been flying back and forth every few weeks. Despite the distance, they’ve stayed close. They’ve been making it work,” the insider added.

The couple’s holiday plans surface amid ongoing wave of split speculation which the source flatly denies as “not true.”