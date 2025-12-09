Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet lit up ‘Marty Supreme’ premiere in matching outfits

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet brought serious couple style to the red carpet!

On Monday, December 8, the power couple graced the Los Angeles premiere of Chalamet’s latest film, Marty Supreme.

The pair made sure all eyes are on them as they stunned in bold, coordinated custom Chrome Hearts ensembles that had everyone swooning.

For the occasion, Chalamet sported a custom bright orange leather suit which he paired with an orange silk shirt and matching boots.

The Call Me by Your Name actor completed his look with a black Chrome Hearts leather ping-pong paddle case draped over his shoulder.

Meanwhile, the Kylie Cosmetics founders backed him in matching head-to-toe in a floor-length orange gown featuring triangular cutouts below her bust and across her waist.

Her deep V-neckline was cinched with a cross embellishment, mirrored by her layered cross necklace, and she finished the look with orange pointed-toe pumps.

Kylie elevated her chic look with orange pointed-toe pumps with her nails painted a bright orange. Even her blush had hints of orange hues.

This marks as the couple’s second red carpet appearance together. In May, they made their red carpet debut in Rome at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards, where Timothée Chalamet received the David for Cinematic Excellence honor.