Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet shut down split rumours

Socialite turned beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and Hollywood heartthrob Timothee Chalamet subtly shut down the speculations that they have parted ways after dating for two years.

Amid the breakup rumours of Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, after he remained noticeably absent from her weekend-long 28th birthday celebrations, the lovebirds have now reunited, giving a break to the conjecture.

As he continues to shoot for the third instalment of the ‘Dune’ franchise in Budapest, the mom of two made sure to fly down to the city, to spend some quality time with her beau, and was spotted enjoying a cosy coffee date with him.

In a selfie, shared by the employees of a Budapest-based coffee shop on Tuesday, the Hollywood A-lister can be seen in a white t-shirt and a baseball cap, as he flashed a peace sign, while the Kylie Cosmetics founder wore a black tank top with her wide smile.

According to the OP, the lovebirds were ‘super nice and kind’ when they just walked into their cafe.

It is pertinent to note here that Jenner, who shares two kids, Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3, with her ex-partner Travis Scott, started dating Chalamet in 2023, and the two went red carpet official this May.

Earlier this week, a source close to the celebrity couple also confirmed that Jenner and Chalamet are still very much together, despite their time apart, due to conflicting professional schedules.