Kylie Jenner twins with Stormi in pink dress and matching wig at her pop-up event

Kylie Jenner is lighting up Los Angeles with Stormi in pink!

On Friday, October 17, the mother daughter duo stepped out at her beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics’ star-studded pop-up event in Los Angeles.

The event, held on Melrose Avenue, celebrated Kylie Cosmetics’ 10th anniversary as well as the launch of the new limited edition collection King Kylie – which will be officially available for sale on October 18.

For the pop-up, the 28-year-old TV personality stunned in a figure-hugging, light pink dress that clung to her toned frame and had a lowcut neckline on the front.

She elevated her look with a pair of closed-toed, pink pumps and a dramatic long pastel pink wing, looking just like a doll.

Kylie Jenner completed her pinky look with minimal accessories to including mini earrings and a few flashy rings on her hands.

For the makeup, the mother of two opted for a shimmery look with around a pink blush added to her cheekbones.

Meanwhile, her seven-year-old daughter coordinated with mom in a pink skirt and matching jacket.

Stormi, whom Kylie shares with her ex-partner Travis Scot, complemented her look for the day with pink flats.

Kylie Jenner was supported by close friends and family, including her famous sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.