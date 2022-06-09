Trademark dispute with Kylie Jenner was ‘business’, says Kylie Minogue

Australian songstress Kylie Minogue has finally opened up about her legal dispute with young billionaire and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner over the trademark of their same first name.

For those unversed, a trademark battle between Minogue and Jenner kicked off back in 2015 when the latter tried to trademark the same first name ‘Kylie’ for her then-soon-to-be-launched cosmetics brand, however, it was contested by Minogue, as she was already in the market with a plethora of products with the title, and website domain which predates the birth of Jenner.

Eventually, Minogue was able to claim the ‘Kylie’ trademark against the youngest of the Kardashian clan. The Australian musician has finally opened up on the legal dispute after years and disclosed the idea behind the contest.

Addressing the battle at a recent chat show outing, Minogue remarked, “It was just business!”

“I’ve spent a lifetime protecting my brand and building my brand so it was just something that had to be done,” she told the TV show host Andy Cohen, adding that the decision was reached with an agreement from ‘both Kylies’.

Further, when asked about any interference from Jenner’s ‘momager’ Kris in the dispute, Minogue revealed that she has never had any personal dealings with any member of the hyped Kardashian-Jenner clan, and ‘would love to meet’ them.

“I’ve never met Kylie Jenner. I’ve never met any member of the family — actually, I’ve met Kendall just in passing at a fashion event — but I honestly don’t know them, I’m sure I’ll meet them one day,” Minogue had said once in an earlier outing.

