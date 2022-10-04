Kyrgyz woman seeks return of son from Pakistani ex-husband

ISLAMABAD: A Supreme Court bench on Tuesday directed the IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police to produce ex-husband of a Kyrgyz woman and her son before the court within one week, ARY News reported.

A court had handed over the custody of minor son of the Kyrgyz woman after her divorce from Pakistan national Dr Zeb in 2015.

“Where is the father and his child,” Justice Ijazul Ahsan asked the KP Police chief, who appeared in the case over a court order.

“Swabi native Dr. Zeb Khan has been in Narowal presently,” police chief replied. “He disappeared along with child two days ago before a police raid. After getting report about the police order from a lawyer’s clerk, he went in hiding,” police officer told the bench.

IG KP pleaded to the court to order Punjab Police for cooperation in the case.

The bench ordered the police to produce ex-husband of the petitioner and her son within one week. The court also ordered Punjab and Islamabad Police departments to extend cooperation to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police in the case.

