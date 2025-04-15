Venue for cricket’s Olympics return at LA28 revealed

Days after confirming cricket’s return to the Olympics after 128 years, the IOC has revealed the venue set to host the games at Los Angeles (LA) 2028 Olympics.

According to a statement by the IOC, cricket at the LA 2028 Olympics will be played in a temporary venue at the Fairgrounds in Pomona.

“The Fairgrounds in Pomona, officially known as Fairplex, is a near-500-acre event complex in Southern California that has hosted the Los Angeles County Fair since 1922. It is also a year-round venue for concerts, trade shows, sports and cultural events, it added.

The news comes days after the International Olympic Committee confirmed that the tournament will feature six teams each for men’s and women’s categories, competing in the T20 format.

A total of 90 athlete quotas have been allocated for each gender, allowing 15-player squads.

Cricket last featured in the Olympics at Paris 1900, where a one-off, two-day match between Great Britain and France was held.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah welcomed the announcement of the venue for cricket at the LA 2028 Olympics.

“Although cricket is a hugely popular sport, it will be a fantastic opportunity to expand traditional boundaries when it features in the Olympics in the fast-paced, exciting T20 format that should appeal to new audiences,” he added.