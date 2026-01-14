LA28 Olympics ticket update: Registration opens and ticket-buying windows announced

The registration for buying tickets for the LA28 Olympics has been announced. Fans around the globe can now register their interest.

The registration to purchase tickets for the LA28 Olympic Games will be opened on Wednesday, 14 January 2026 and will run until 18 March 2026, marking the first opportunity for the public to enter the process to purchase tickets for the next Olympic LA28 Games.

Anyone hoping to buy tickets has to create a profile on the official LA28 website. Registration is free and does not guarantee a ticket, but places fans into a draw that will allocate random time slots for ticket purchases.

The organisers of LA28 olympics have already confirmed venue plans and a detailed competition schedule, allowing spectators to begin planning travel and attendance nearly two years ahead of the upcoming Olympic Games.

The LA28 Olympics will mark the biggest Games ever, featuring 36 sports and 51 disciplines across 49 competition venues in 18 zones throughout the Los Angeles region and Oklahoma City. The Olympic Opening Ceremony will take place on 14 July 2028, and the Closing Ceremony on 30 July 2028.

Registration is the first step for a chance to secure a time slot. Ticket purchasing time slots for the general public will begin opening in April 2026, when more than three million tickets will be made available during the first sales phase.

Residents with a postal code in the eight host counties in California and Oklahoma can also register to be assigned a random time slot for the early-access local presale, which runs from 2–6 April.

Fans who are successful in the draw for a random time slot will be informed up to 48 hours ahead of their assigned slot.

Ticket prices will start from $28, with all sports and sessions included in the sale. Each account will be limited to a maximum of 12 tickets, and Visa Card will be the official payment method.