Laal Singh Chaddha: Netizens give verdict on Aamir-Kareena starrer

Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of this year and it has lived up to the expectations of netizens.

Social media users gave two thumbs up to the film that stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in leading roles. The drama romance film is an Indian remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump that starred prolific actor Tom Hanks.

Here is what netizens had to say about it.

Watched #LaalSinghChaddha

One word Review: MASTERPIECE

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Laal singh chadda sharing a powerful message. Low IQ Laal motivates some wrong route moving personalities with Positive thoughts, Determination & Love only. Must watch for All who loved Taare Zameen par. pic.twitter.com/Gm3lFBRdBG — ANSAR (@mutukaran) August 11, 2022

#Lal Singh chadda is amazing movie and bahut arse ke baad Bollywood mein ek acchi movie dekhne ko Mili hai main to dusri bar dekhne jaane wala hun — Vicky Desai SRKIAN (@VishalD48703359) August 11, 2022

I loved Okkadu,

I loved Ghilli. I loved Forest Gump,

I loved Laal Singh Chadda. No arguments. — Ponile Mowa ᴸˢᶜ (@ponilemowa) August 11, 2022

Feeling sad for those people who ran boycott laal singh chadda campaign — Doctor by Chance (@iamthemaulik) August 11, 2022

Laal Singh Chadda i wasnt familiar with your game surpassed my expectations — aabir (@blaugranaabir) August 11, 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha is about a simple man and how his life turns around because of a miracle. The film will highlight love, warmth, and happiness.

The film has a stellar cast. Aamir Khan stars as Laal Singh Chaddha while Kareena Kapoor Khan portrays Manpreet Kaur (Chaddha). Sanjay Dutt and Mona Singh will be seen in the project as well.

King Khan Shah Rukh Khan played a cameo role in the flick.

The direction is helmed by Advait Chandan. It is co-produced by Aamir Khan and his former wife Kiran Rao along with Prasanth Kumar Chandran, Radhika Chaudhari, Sanjeevkumar Nair, Srinivas Rao, Navmeet Singh and Pawandeep Singh.

