Web Desk

Laal Singh Chaddha: Netizens give verdict on Aamir-Kareena starrer

Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of this year and it has lived up to the expectations of netizens. 

Social media users gave two thumbs up to the film that stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in leading roles. The drama romance film is an Indian remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump that starred prolific actor Tom Hanks. 

Here is what netizens had to say about it. 

Laal Singh Chaddha is about a simple man and how his life turns around because of a miracle. The film will highlight love, warmth, and happiness.

The film has a stellar cast. Aamir Khan stars as Laal Singh Chaddha while Kareena Kapoor Khan portrays Manpreet Kaur (Chaddha). Sanjay Dutt and Mona Singh will be seen in the project as well.

King Khan Shah Rukh Khan played a cameo role in the flick.

The direction is helmed by Advait Chandan. It is co-produced by Aamir Khan and his former wife Kiran Rao along with Prasanth Kumar Chandran, Radhika Chaudhari, Sanjeevkumar Nair, Srinivas Rao, Navmeet Singh and Pawandeep Singh.

