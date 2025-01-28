After Oscars exit, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ nominated for Japan Academy Film Prize

After failing to make it to the Oscars shortlist, filmmaker Kiran Rao’s sophomore directorial ‘Laapataa Ladies’ has been nominated for the Japan Academy Film Prize.

As reported by Indian media, Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’, about two lost brides, which was released in Japanese theatres last October and completed a successful 100-day Box Office run earlier this month, has now been nominated for the prestigious Japan Academy Film Prize, in the category of Best International Film.

According to the details, the title is in running with acclaimed hits like Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’, Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘Poor Things’, ‘The Zone of Interest’ by Jonathan Glazer and ‘Civil War’ (Alex Garland), where the winner to be announced on March 14.

It is worth noting here that Rao’s second directorial venture ‘Laapataa Ladies’ was named as India’s official entry for the prestigious Academy Awards in September, however, failed to make it to the top 15 shortlisted films for the next stage.

The comedy-drama starring young actors Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava and Pratibha Ranta, along with Ravi Kishan, follows a heartwarming yet empowering tale of two brides, who accidentally get swapped during a train journey after their weddings.

The title is available to stream on Netflix.