Labour Laws and entitlement of leaves in Oman- Jan 2026 update

ISLAMABAD: The Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment Pakistan have issued an advisory outlining key labour laws for Pakistani and other overseas workers employed in Oman.

According to the advisory, employees in Oman are legally entitled to at least 30 days of paid annual leave after completing six months of service, and for overseas workers, employers are also required to provide a return air ticket to the employee’s home country during his annual leave period.

The advisory further explains that workers in Oman may apply for up to 182 days of sick leave. This includes the first 21 days on full pay during a year, followed by subsequent periods compensated at reduced rates, in line with the law.

Advisory states that employees are entitled to three days of leave for marriage, seven days on a child’s birth, and paid grief leave for the death of close relatives, depending on the degree of relation.

In the event of a husband’s death, a Muslim woman in Oman is entitled to 130 days of leave, while a non-Muslim woman is entitled to 14 days of leave.

Similarly, working women are entitled to 98 days of paid maternity leave, while employees who have completed at least one year of service are also eligible for 15 days of leave to perform Hajj.

The Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment Pakistan have stressed that awareness of these legal rights is essential, noting that knowledge and understanding of labour laws remain one of the most effective safeguards against exploitation of overseas workers.