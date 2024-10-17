Labour MP praises Pakistani educationist for his role in empowering students

Labour Member of Parliament (MP) Jas Singh Athwal has praised British-Pakistani educationist Bilal Sheikh for providing quality education to thousands of students, introducing new concepts in modern education and serving the UK.

The Labour MP for Ilford North and former leader of Redbridge council was speaking at the annual convocation event for Mont Rose College of Management and Sciences, established by Bilal Sheikh nearly 20 years ago.

The MP told over 150 graduating students that his parents from Gujranwala in Pakistan migrated to India in 1947 and then migrated to the UK where he was born and their entire focus was on their children to get education and be successful.

The ceremony was also attended by Mayor of Redbridge Councillor Sheila A. Bain, Deputy Lieutenant Mr David Utting, Redbridge Councillor Mushtaq Ahmed and around 400 others.

The MP said: “I have seen Bilal Sheikh’s journey in the East London area. He came from Pakistan like my father and became an educationist. He has provided opportunities to students from all over the world at his colleges. He is doing an excellent job through his colleges.

Students who have graduated under his leadership are today working in senior positions in health care, hospitality and social care all over the UK. He has provided jobs to more than 300 people in the UK. He is a role model for others to follow.”

The MP said there are many others like him of immigrant background who have become a backbone of the UK’s society and economy but the far-right don’t want people to know about this contribution.

In a statement, Bilal Sheikh said: “My parents placed their entire focus on education and learning. I started this mission in Pakistan. I am proud to say that thousands of students in London have graduated from our colleges and today working in hospitals, travel, tourism and arts. Those who have qualified through us are working in senior positions. We do two graduations every year and in each term around 25-300 students graduate from our establishments. In 18 years, more than 50000 students have graduated from us. We are now planning to establish independent universities and colleges. We will be investing over £20 million very soon. Or popular programmes are health care and social services.”

In March 2022, Bilal Sheikh had commissioned Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s portrait at the National Liberal Club.

That was considered a great honour for Barrister Mohammad Ali Jinnah, founder of Pakistan, to be recognised after 109 years.

Jinnah was a club member in 1913, along with Mr Dadabhai Naoroji. The portrait was installed as part of Pakistan’s 75th Independence Anniversary celebrations.