Oman to provide 60,000 jobs in 2026

The Ministry of Labour of Oman plans to provide 60,000 job opportunities across the country, including 10,000 in the government sector, during the current year 2026.

The Ministry of Labour, in its annual review meeting, discussed the achievements and initiatives of the last year, 2025 and plans for the current year, 2026.

Officials announced plans to create 60,000 job opportunities across the sultanate in 2026. Of these, 10,000 roles are expected to be in the government sector, while 33,000 will be generated in the private sector.

A further 17,000 opportunities will come through national training and qualification programs.

The ministry added that 50,000 jobs required to be provided in the private sector during 2026 will be split into two main categories.

Some positions will be created through replacement in sectors such as oil and gas, logistics and tourism, while others will be offered directly or supported through wage support or training initiatives.

The Ministry of Labour of Omanr has also revealed that more than 31,000 workers were found to be in breach of labour regulations during around 15,000 inspection visits carried out by labour welfare teams.

The officials of the ministry said the government’s focus for the 2028, 2029 period will centre on empowering national talent, particularly through freelance work platforms and partnerships with institutions.

The aim is to increase employment opportunities for citizens in priority economic sectors and enable national cadres to take on supervisory, specialised and technical roles within the private sector.

The ministry highlighted the Eleventh Five-Year Plan for 2026, 2030, which includes 17 strategic programs aligned with future labour market trends. Of these, 12 programs are dedicated to labour market development and employment.

Progress was also highlighted in digital transformation and performance management across government institutions. More than 48 government entities are now participating in the Ejada electronic human resources platform, benefiting over 80,000 employees.

The Ejada system, which measures individual performance and institutional excellence, has delivered what officials described as strong positive results.

While highlighting its performance of last year, the Ministry of Labour has stated that it provided 36,413 job opportunities in 2025, alongside a further 15,069 positions through training programs linked to employment and workforce replacement. Digital transformation efforts were credited with improving the efficiency of employment-related procedures.