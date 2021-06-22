Three labourers killed at Khanpur’s stone crushing plant

KHANPUR: Three workers were killed while working at a stone-crushing site in Khanpur on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred due to a landslide in a mountainous region of Khanpurt district of Rahim Yar Khan.

The dead bodies of the victims were pulled out from the fallen rocks while rescue work was underway with help of heavy machinery to recover the rest.

Accidents are common at stone crushing units in Pakistan owing to poor working conditions and labourers off and on suffer at these sites as no safety measures are adopted.

Many workers reportedly suffer from pulmonary problems, besides other illnesses, as workplace safety is neither practiced nor monitored at most stone crushing plants across the country.

It merits mentioning that during the last 19 years as many as 370 labourers died and thousands lost their limbs.