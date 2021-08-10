‘Labs to be provided space at airports for rapid PCR test counters’

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday discussed the issue of rapid polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test facilities with the managers of the country’s major airports via a video conference.

The NCOC, Pakistan’s top body overseeing the pandemic response, directed the airport managers to hold a meeting with foreign airlines on the issue.

Also Read: RAPID PCR TEST FACILITY SET UP AT SIALKOT AIRPORT FOR DUBAI TRAVELLERS

The managers informed that they were willing to facilitate passengers travelling to the UAE in every possible way on the directives of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) director general.

They said that they would provide UAE-approved labs space at the airports on a priority basis to set up a rapid PCR test counter and bind them not to charge excessively for tests.

Also Read: NO RAPID PCR TEST FACILITY: CAA DEMANDS GOVT TAKE UP ISSUE WITH UAE

It is worth mentioning that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) last week wrote to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stating “Our relevant Health Authorities do not have the resources to conduct Rapid PCR tests in Pakistan and and only Rapid Antigen Testing is being used a method of testing for arriving passengers at Pakistani airports.”

It urged the ministry to take up the matter with the UAE authorities on a priority basis and urged them to revisit their policy on inbound passengers from Pakistan.