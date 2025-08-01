Lady Diana’s niece captures hearts with sweet engagement photos

Lady Eliza Spencer, the niece of the late Princess Diana, has announced her engagement to her long-time partner, Channing Millerd.

The couple, who have been together for nearly ten years, shared the joyful news through a heartfelt Instagram post on July 31.

Lady Diana’s niece, Lady Eliza Spencer, posted three beautiful images capturing the proposal, which took place during a holiday in Santorini, Greece.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eliza Spencer (@elizavspencer)

The moment happened at sunset, with the golden light of the evening sky reflecting over the Aegean Sea.

The setting was decorated with flickering candles, pink and white roses, and a table set with drink, creating a truly romantic atmosphere.

Channing Millerd proposed while down on one knee, holding a white ring box. Lady Eliza Spencer, clearly moved, knelt beside him, smiling warmly at her fiance.

One photo shows her gently touching Channing Millerd’s cheek while showing off her elegant pear-shaped engagement ring.

Lady Diana is remembered fondly across the world, and moments like these keep her family in the public eye.

Lady Eliza Spencer, as one of Diana’s nieces, continues to draw attention with her graceful presence and family connection.

Also Read: Why Is Diana’s childhood home passing to her nephew, not William or Harry?

She is the daughter of Lady Diana’s younger brother, Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer.

Lady Eliza Spencer and Channing Millerd are said to have first met at a dinner party in South Africa through Channing’s brother, Greg Mallet.

Their relationship, which has lasted nearly a decade, now enters a new chapter with this engagement.

This joyful announcement has brought Lady Diana’s family back into the spotlight once again, with royal watchers celebrating the news.

Lady Diana’s influence continues through the lives of her nieces and nephews, and this engagement marks another cherished moment in her family’s journey.

As Princess Diana’s legacy endures, Lady Eliza Spencer’s engagement to Channing Millerd is a reminder of love, family, and the beauty of life’s special moments.