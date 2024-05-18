Lady doctor accidentally opens fire on her patient 

SAFDARABAD: In a bizarre incident, lady doctor accidentally opened fire on her patient at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Safdarabad, Sheikhupura, ARY News reported.

As per details, the lady doctor identified as Hina Manzoor had kept the pistol in her purse during duty hours and it suddenly fired when she tried to take it out, hitting the patient Asia Bibi in the arm. The lady doctor rushed the injured patient to Sheikhupura Hospital in her own car.

Later, the family of the injured patient also confirmed the incident however, the hospital administration has refused to provide CCTV footage to the journalists.

In a separate incident, a woman earlier accidentally shot herself dead while cleaning the pistol of her husband in Gujranwala district of the Punjab province.

According to police, the woman was allegedly cleaning the pistol of her husband when it allegedly went off, resulting in her death.

The body was shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities as police cordoned off the area to collect pieces of evidence. “We are investigating the incident from all angles,” the police said.

Prior to this, another man died after he accidentally shot himself while trying to clean his gun in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar block 11 area.

According to police, the 30-year-old man accidentally shot himself while cleaning a gun at his home. Two people were also injured in the incident.